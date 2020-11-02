In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 2 November 2020 11:35 am / 0 comments

Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) has announced that it has added Proton as another marque to its retail stable, renewing its long-standing association with the car brand. This makes official the initial murmurings earlier this year that EON would return to selling Proton vehicles following a restructuring exercise carried out by the national automaker.

With the move, EON now operates nine Proton dealerships, having taken them over from Proton Edar. These outlets include four 4S (sales, service, spares and spray) centres and three 3S centres, with four branches located in the central region and two each in Johor and Penang.

The company, which is wholly owned by DRB-Hicom, also announced the introduction of a new brand logo. The design departs from the previous logo, which has been around since 1990, by sporting a more modern font and a stylised red “E” that sits within a blue diamond, which EON says represents a forward-movement motion.

EON was established in 1984 to distribute Proton cars, but a fallout with Proton’s management saw the carmaker setting up Proton Edar and relegating EON to super dealer status. In 2009, EON and Proton signed a master dealership agreement, and the resulting consolidation saw EON outlets migrating to Proton Edar, with EON eventually ceasing to be a Proton dealer in 2012.

Besides Proton, EON also sells Audi, Volkswagen and Mitsubishi vehicles. The Audi brand is represented via Euromobil, which operates the 4S Audi Centre Glenmarie in Shah Alam and the 3S Audi Johor Bahru in Skudai, as well as the Audi Kuala Lumpur Service Centre on Jalan Chow Sow Lin.

The Volkswagen business is operated under HICOM Auto and is housed at VW Seremban, with its 3S centre located in Oakland Industrial Park. As for Mitsubishi, EON Automart is the Japanese brand’s largest network in Malaysia, with nine facilities across the country, including seven 3S centres.