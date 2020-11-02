In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Anthony Lim / 2 November 2020 1:24 pm / 2 comments

Just over six months after he left, Luc Donckerwolke is back with the Hyundai Motor Group. The automaker has announced that the 55-year-old Belgian designer has been appointed to the post of chief creative officer (CCO). He also resumes his position as executive vice-president at the company.

In his new role, Donckerwolke, whose office will be located at the Hyundai Motor Europe technical centre, will be in charge of design-related communications about topics such as the Genesis and Ioniq brands as well as fuel-cell vehicles.

Donckerwolke, who was appointed in 2015 to join the South Korean automaker to work on the company’s Genesis luxury sub-brand, tendered his resignation in March to take care of personal matters. At that point, his position was that of chief design officer.

“It is with great honour and pride that I start this second chapter at Hyundai Motor Group to consolidate creativity. In collaboration with design teams, I will communicate diversity and richness of Group brands’ design, which is not only technologically dynamic but also customer-centric,” he said via a statement.

As CCO, Donckerwolke will collaborate with the group’s design centres in their development and design communication for concept vehicles. He will also seek ways to collaborate with industry-leading designers as well as spearhead design studies for future mobility. SangYup Lee will continue to lead design for the Hyundai and Genesis brands, while Karim Habib, the head of Kia Global Design, will continue to lead design for the Kia brand.