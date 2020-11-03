In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2020 3:08 pm / 0 comments

Cashing in on the market trend for retro bikes when it was released back in 2018, the 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS is updated for the coming year with new colour choices. The iconic Kawasaki Green colour way of the Z900RS Cafe is gone, along with the Candy Brown of the SE model that comes without the bikini fairing, replaced with Candytone Green along with more basic Ebony and Metallic Spark Black variants.

While the 2019 and 2020 model years of the Z900RS were not brought into the Malaysian market, it remains to be seen if the current uncertainty regarding the distribution of Kawasaki motorcycles will be resolved. No news has been forthcoming from either Kawasaki Motors Malaysia, the long serving Malaysian distributor or Modenas, reported to have been appointed distributors and assemblers for Kawasaki in the below 650 cc model range.

Such as it is, while the Malaysian domestic market arrangements are being worked out, the Z900RS remains in the Kawasaki catalogue, mainly receiving cosmetic updates. Motive power for the Z900RS is still the same, the liquid-cooled inline-four producing 111 hp at 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive.

Suspension uses 41 mm upside-down forks, fully-adjustable for compression, preload and rebound while the back end is held up with a mono shock, adjustable for spring preload and rebound damping. For braking, twin 300 mm diameter semi-floating discs are clamped by radial-mount four-piston callipers with the rear having a single 250 mm disc and single-piston calliper.

Fuel is carried in a 17-litre fuel tank and seat height is 835 mm with wet weight coming in at 215 kg. For Malaysia, the 2018 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe was priced at RM72,372 while the base model Z900RS went for RM67,900 and the SE version priced at RM69,900.