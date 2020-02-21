In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 February 2020 9:54 am / 3 comments

After the announcement of Malaysian motorcycle manufacturer Modenas joining up with Kawasaki Japan to assemble motorcycles locally, the first fruit of the collaboration was shown at the National Automotive Policy 2020 launch. On display in the lobby of the MITI building was a Kawasaki Ninja 250 dressed in black bodywork.

In Malaysia, the Kawasaki Ninja 250 is sold at RM23,071 alongside the Z250 naked sports at RM21,998. While no details are available from Modenas about the Ninja 250 they will probably be assembling and rebadging as a Modenas product, from previous history, we can surmise the quarter-litre sports bike will likely be sold at a discount under the current Kawasaki Motors Malaysia (KMSB) model.

Discussions are still ongoing at high level in KHI and Modenas as to the roles and scope of work each partner will play in the Malaysian market. The role of KMSB is also yet to be determined although it has been said KHI will take a more active hand in Modenas operations.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries currently has a 30% stake in Modenas, via a share purchase worth RM40.3 million to raise its shareholding from 19%. Modenas, established in 1995 and has an assembly plant in Gurun Kedah with its current catalogue consisting of rebadged two-wheelers from Bajaj of India and Kymco of Taiwan.

The Kawasaki Ninja 250 comes with a 249 cc, DOHC, eight-valve, liquid-cooled parallel-twin producing 37 PS at 12,500 rpm and 23 Nm at 10,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.