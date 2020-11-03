In Aston Martin, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 November 2020 5:06 pm / 0 comments

Here’s another customised special from Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur. Called the Aston Martin Vantage Dark Knight Edition, it started life as a Vantage V8 before choice bits were specified for the coupe.

First up is the Exterior Black Pack, which includes matte black on the front grille, window surrounds, quad tail pipes and side gills. These are matched with gloss black on the mirror caps, roof and rear diffuser insert/blades. Smoked tail lights and a set of dark 20-inch forged multi-spoke wheels complete the look.

Behind those wheels are carbon ceramic brakes. Besides being engineered to resist brake fade at temperatures over 800 degrees, the CCBs shave 24 kg compared to standard cast iron brakes.

The Dark Knight also sports some of the new options introduced by Aston Martin Lagonda earlier this year – check out the machined carbon fibre AM wings at both ends, as well as the same machined CF finish for the Aston Martin script on the rear.

Inside, the Dark Knight is trimmed with Caithness leather and Alcantara. Look closely and you’ll find layering of dark-on-dark tonality – Metalic Black and Dark Knight leather blurring into Satin Carbon Fibre trim inlays and Dark Chrome Interior Jewellery with black Alcantara.

How much? The base price for an Aston Martin Vantage – powered by a Mercedes-AMG M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with 510 PS/685 Nm, and good for 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and 314 km/h max – is RM678,000 before Malaysian duties and taxes. Also check out the Vantage AMR Malaysia Edition, another unique example specified by Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur in July.

