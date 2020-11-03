In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 3 November 2020 11:27 am / 0 comments

Having made the existence of the iNEXT known since 2016, BMW is finally ready to show its electric SUV to the world. Munich will be hosting the reveal on November 11 as part of a fully-digital 2020 edition of its NEXTGen event, which will also see the introduction of new MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles.

Unfortunately, this unveiling is only said to be a “design world premiere”, so technical details will likely be kept under wraps until closer to its 2021 on-sale date. The company will preview the car with a six-part video series documenting its development, which will be released on its website the day before.

Rumoured to be called the iX, the production version of 2018’s Vision iNEXT is tipped to be available in three variants with 308 PS, 522 PS and 610 PS of power, plus the option of all-wheel drive. Reports suggest that the car will be capable of a range of up to 580 km.

The car will have the futuristic looks to match the powertrain, with a highly angular design, a huge, closed-off double kidney grille, a two-spoke polygonal steering wheel and a massive curved OLED freestanding display. The iNEXT is also expected to feature Level 3 semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

GALLERY: BMW iNEXT prototype official photos