4 November 2020

The Kuchai Link 2 direct overpass is expected to open to the public on November 12, according to Bernama. The two-lane overpass connects Jalan Kuchai Lama to the Sungai Besi Highway over the existing Maju Expressway (MEX) and the Kuchai Interchange, and will help in decongesting the surrounding roads and reduce commute times by 10 to 15 minutes, said project manager Nur Amani Zakaria.

“It shall serve to overcome the traffic congestion encountered during peak hours at the Kuchai Interchange and the Jalan Kuchai Lama – Jalan Kuchai Maju intersection,” Nur Amani said. The viaduct begins at Jalan Kuchai Lama near the UPA factory and terminates at Besraya Highway, she said.

The viaduct will also provide uninterrupted traffic flow from Besraya to the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) via Kuchai Link and from NPE via Jalan Kuchai Lama to Besraya, and the Kuchai Interchange would be reconfigured from the current four-phase traffic light intersection to a free-flow intersection, she added.

“The project will not only benefit the locals, but also motorists who travel from Petaling Jaya, Bangsar, Subang and those travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Seremban,” said Nur Amani. The 1.17 km overpass incurred costs of around RM60 million, borne by Besraya, and took three years to complete, the project manager said.