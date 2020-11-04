In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 November 2020 5:57 pm / 0 comments

Even though this year’s SEMA Show has been cancelled, the organisers of the event have decided to shift to an online format called SEMA360, so manufacturers still have a means of introducing their heavily customised cars.

Toyota has been a long supporter of the event, and for SEMA360, the company recently teased the GR Supra Sport Top concept. We haven’t seen the finished product just yet, but that isn’t the only thing the carmaker has in store, as there’s also an array of modified GR Supras and a kitted-up Tacoma that have been revealed.

We start with the Ornamental Conifer GR Supra, which pays tribute to the lost art of sign painting. Based on a regular 2021 GR Supra 3.0 Premium in Turbulence Grey, British artist Nicolai Sclater meticulously painted every letterform and graphic you see before you by hand, using just enamel paint and brushes.

The artwork also has expressions like “True to Form” and “Lightning Response” as nods to past and present Supra attributes. Mechanically, the car’s B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six is unchanged, producing 382 hp and 499 Nm, with an eight-speed automatic to drive the rear wheels. What’s new are the Brembo brakes and 19-inch RSE-M forged Rotiform wheels with Nitto tyres.

If you love the sport of drifting, the next two GR Supra creations should be right up your alley, as they are both entries competing in Formula Drift. First up is Ken Gushi’s GReddy Performance GR Supra, which is fitted with a BorgWarner EFR 9280 turbocharger, a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission and a Sean Adriano Racing exhaust system.

Other modifications include relocating the radiator to the rear for improved cooling and balance, as well as replacing the factory fuel tank with a 37.85-litre Radium Engineering fuel cell. Rounding things off is a Pandem Rocket Bunny bodykit by Kei Miura, plus a set of white Rays Gram Lights 57DR wheels.

Toyota didn’t disclose power outputs of the GReddy Performance GR Supra, but had plenty of details about the Papadakis Racing Rockstar Energy Drink GR Supra piloted by Fredric Aasbo. Packing 1,033 hp and 1,231 Nm of torque, the B58 nearly triples the output of the stock engine thanks to a long list of upgrades.

These include a EFR 9280 turbo, dual TiAL Sport MV-R 44mm wastegates, AEM fuel pumps, fuel regulator and filter, Injector Dynamics fuel injectors, BC forged steel connecting rods, custom 11:1 compression pistons from JE Pistons, Supertech Performance valvetrain, Kelford Cams exhaust cam, Mountune 3D-printed aluminium intake manifold, and a Full Race turbo manifold. If you’re curious how this engine was built, the team has a full video log detailing the process, here.

Lastly, we have the Overland-Ready Tacoma created by 4WD Toyota Owner Magazine, which is based on a Tacoma TRD Pro. The goal was to reinforce the Tacoma’s “go anywhere now” personality, so the upgrades serve to improved the ruggedness of the pick-up truck.

Teaming up with Ryan O’Connell and ShmellFab, the list of off-roading upgrades include ToyTec BOSS Aluma 2.5 Series coilovers, shocks and add-a-leaf package, Toyota E-locker locking differential, CBI Offroad Fabrication lower control arms, front to rear aluminum and steel skid plates, DOM steel tube rock sliders with top plates, Camburg Engineering upper control arms, and MaxTrax MKII traction boards.

The engine also gets strapped to a Magnuson Superchargers Roots-type TVS1900 blower, increasing its output to 370 hp and 447 Nm, up from the stock 278 hp and 359 Nm. Additional components for the build are 16-inch matte black wheels, a CBI Offroad Fabrication T3 aluminum front bumper, a T3 Swing Arm Series steel rear bumper, BFGoodrich mud-terrain tyres, a ComeUp SEAL Gen2 9.5rs winch, a roof rack, several light bars, plus a locking cargo bed cover and rack system

Ornamental Conifer Toyota GR Supra

GReddy Performance Toyota GR Supra

Papadakis Racing Rockstar Energy Drink Toyota GR Supra

4WD Toyota Owner Magazine Overland-Ready Tacoma