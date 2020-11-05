In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 5 November 2020 2:16 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the mildly-refreshed Ford Ranger, its SUV sibling, the Everest, has also been given a light makeover in Thailand. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-them changes are even more minor here, consisting of just one design cue lifted from the recently-introduced Sport variant.

The more aggressive-looking model has been so successful – accounting for nearly half of Everest sales in the Land of Smiles – that the Blue Oval has decided to fit the mesh grille and Everest bonnet badging on all models. The Sport continues to be the only trim level to come with a blacked-out grille, badges, skid plates, roof rails, door handles, wing mirrors front fender vents and wheels.

In addition, the base Trend receives larger 17-inch machine-finished alloy wheels, as well as chrome door handles and wing mirrors, bringing it closer in appearance to the Titanium model. New colour options include a Snow Flake White Pearl for Trend, Titanium and Titanium+ variants and Deep Crystal Blue for the Sport.

Other than the few exterior changes, the rest of the Everest remains unchanged, including the 213 PS/500 Nm 2.0 litre single-turbo and 213 PS/500 Nm twin-turbo diesel engine and 10-speed automatic gearbox. However, just like with the new Ranger, Thai buyers who purchase the Everest this year will benefit from an extended driveline warranty that stretches to ten years or 150,000 km.

Prices for the new Everest are 1,299,000 baht (RM173,900) for the Trend, 1,399,000 baht (RM187,300) for the Titanium, 1,429,000 baht (RM191,300) for the Titanium Sport, 1,599,000 baht (RM214,100) for the Titanium+ and 1,799,000 baht (RM240,800) for the Titanium+ Bi-Turbo.