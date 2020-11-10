In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2020 6:14 pm / 0 comments

Known popularly as the “Y-Suku”, the 2020 Yamaha Y15ZR now comes in new colours and priced at a recommended retail of Rm8,168 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new colour schemes are Matte Titan, Cyan, Red and Blue and stocks will be available in authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor showrooms in Malaysia this November.

This compares to the 2019 Yamaha Y15ZR price of RM7,888 for the standard model while the 2020 Yamaha Y15ZR GP Edition is priced at RM8,868. Aside from the new colours, the Y15ZR remains mechanically unchanged from the previous year’s model.

Carrying the 150 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, the Y15ZR produces a claimed 15.4PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a five-speed gear box and chain final drive.

The Y15ZR uses conventional telescopic forks for the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear and the Y15ZR rolls on 17-inch wheels shod in 90/80 rubber in front and 120/70 on the rear wheel.

With fuel carried in a 4.2-litre tank, the Y15ZR weighs 117 kg and the rider sits 780 mm off the ground. The 2020 Yamaha Y15ZR comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty, whichever comes first and every purchase gets a gift of a Yamaha brake disc lock.