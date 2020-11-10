In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 November 2020 10:17 am / 0 comments

Hyundai’s N division is really ramping things up. After having just shown the Elantra N, the Korean automaker went on to drop three teaser photos of the upcoming Tucson N Line. The sporty C-segment SUV is tipped to go on sale as early as March next year, which means an official debut is nigh.

Based on these photos, the Tucson N Line will be getting a slightly revised front bumper with satinated front lip, body-painted fenders with N Line badging, unique two-tone 19-inch alloys wrapped with Continental Premium Contact SSR tyres, gloss black exterior trims (instead of chrome), and new body colours.

At the back, the Tucson N Line rocks the same full-width LED tail light assembly, but the lower bumper gets completely redesigned and features an integrated diffuser, as well as dual rounded exhaust exits. The regular Tucson has dual asymmetric four-pointed pipes. The cabin is expected to feature a number of trim upgrades, but otherwise it will be carried over wholesale.

There’s no word on engine choice here, but the SUV is expected to be powered by a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine. Reports suggest that it will get a 2.5 litre turbo mill, generating close to 300 hp and 420 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. These are speculative, of course.

It could also come fitted with a lighter, but highly strung 1.6 litre T-GDI engine making over 200 hp. Prior to this, the outgoing Tucson N Line can be specified as a diesel mild-hybrid, as well as several other engine choices. Its successor is expected to be more dynamic, though.

At launch, the new Tucson N Line will be the seventh Hyundai model in Europe to be given the N Line treatment. It’s only a matter of time until we see the full-fat Tucson N, then. What do you think of this?

GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai Tucson