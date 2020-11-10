In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2020 9:44 am / 0 comments

Hyundai is looking to further expand its range of N-branded vehicles in the United States with the upcoming Elantra N, which is the performance version of its C-segment sedan. For now, the company isn’t providing full details of the model, but we do get two images of a camouflaged example to get a sense of what to expect.

Firstly, the front fascia is noticeably different from the regular and N Line version of the Elantra, as the corner intakes are larger, while the chin appears to be lower. For the rear, we see the same cues as on previous prototypes, including a rear spoiler and prominent dual exhausts to accompany the redesigned rear bumper with a diffuser-like element.

The company hasn’t revealed full specifications of the Elantra N just yet, but all reports point towards a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 275 hp. The mill is said to drive the front wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox – like on the Veloster N – with the possibility of a six-speed manual being an option.

With 275 hp, the model will take its place above the Elantra N Line that arrived earlier, which is powered by a 1.6 litre turbo four-pot with 201 hp. Aside from improved performance, expect better stopping power too, as suggested by the bright red calipers with the N branding.

Hyundai plans to offer seven N and N Line models through the 2022 calendar year, and the Elantra N will join the existing Sonata N Line, Veloster N, Elantra N Line, Tucson N Line and two other models set to arrive in the future.