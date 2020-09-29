In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 29 September 2020 10:49 am / 0 comments

Hyundai’s N range of high-performance variants is set to grow with the addition of the Elantra N, the Korean manufacturer has confirmed in a video teaser of the upcoming car. Here, the upcoming performance model appears towards the end of the video clip, and is in view just briefly before it drives out of the garage.

The most potent production version of the Hyundai Elantra is currently the Elantra N Line, which brings 201 hp and 264 Nm of torque from its 1.6 litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine, which can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The full ‘N’ treatment for the Korean C-segment model is expected to draw from the powertrain that is housed in the i30 N and Veloster N, namely the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that outputs 280 PS and 392 Nm of torque in the i30 N, or 275 hp and 378 Nm of torque in the Veloster N.

Transmission is likely to follow the path of both the i30 N and Veloster N, where a six-speed manual is standard and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is optional.

A front bumper with slightly deeper intakes lead the visual changes, with what appears to be a larger aperture for the intercooler located behind. The functional inlets along the edges of the bumper scoops as well as inboard of the headlamps appear similar to those on the Elantra N Line, though there could be styling changes to distinguish the more powerful model when it is revealed.

More visible changes appear in profile, where larger wheels and tyres house a larger set of brakes with red calipers, and its suspension can be expected to be further uprated to handle the increased outputs and performance. The rear of the Elantra N is the most visibly altered part of the car, where a prominent spoiler is located atop the bootlid and a pair of large exhaust outlets are housed in a more aggressive rear bumper.

With the teaser for the Elantra N road car released and the TCR race car also having been revealed, Hyundai’s high-performance four-door appears set for a debut some time in 2021. What do you think, folks? Which of these would be your pick from the Namyang/Nurburgring crop of fast Hyundais?

