13 August 2020

This is it, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line has finally been unveiled, nearly four months since the Korean automaker dropped its teaser images. This guy goes directly against rivals like the Honda Civic Si, and it has some pretty competent figures to show for, at least for now.

To start, power comes from a 1.6 litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine that produces 201 hp and 264 Nm of torque. Customers get to choose from a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with drive sent exclusively to the front wheels. In case you forgot, the 201 hp and 264 Nm output is close to what the previous Elantra Sport had, and the new Elantra Hybrid also serves up 264 Nm, although horsepower is much lower at 139 hp.

Compared to the “vanilla Elantra,” the N-Line model features stiffer suspension, larger front brake rotors, multi-link rear suspension and 18-inch wheels. There’s also lots of blacked-out surfaces, such as the grille, window sills and side mirror caps, plus it gets model-specific front and rear bumpers.

The front bumper has air curtains to aid engine cooling, whereas the rear bumper comes complete with an integrated diffuser. A black rear spoiler and twin exhaust exits complete the exterior styling, but for those who want more, Hyundai says its N Performance parts range allow slightly more customisable options.

Inside, the driver gets leather-wrapped perforated N steering wheel with metallic spokes and paddle shifters (DCT model only, of course), a drive mode selector, N sport seats with leather bolsters, gearshift with metal accents and leather inserts, metal foot pedals, and black headlining. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard.

Like the regular Elantra, this N Line model is equipped with Hyundai’s latest driver assist, safety and convenience features. These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA). Each purchase also comes with a Hyundai Digital Key

Hyundai’s product chief, Thomas Schemera said: “The new Elantra line-up, with N Line and HEV variants, will satisfy a wider variety of customers. The N Line model will appeal to customers who favour a sporty look and spirited driving performance while the HEV model will appeal to those who prefer high fuel efficiency/ The expanded selection will help solidify Elantra’s position in the compact sedan segment.”