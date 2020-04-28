In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2020 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai is giving us our first look at the new 2021 Elantra N Line, which is set to join the model line-up as a performance-focused variant. According to the carmaker, N Line cars are positioned between the base and N models, the latter of which includes the i30 N and Veloster N.

The Elantra N Line is therefore akin to BMW’s M Performance models, offering heightened levels of performance but not to a degree as extreme as the full-fat N cars. While we don’t have detailed information about the new model, the sedan is said to come with chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine.

The latter could likely be a 1.6 litre four-cylinder from the 2020 Elantra GT N Line sold in the United States (the market’s i30), which packs 201 hp and 264 Nm of torque. In the five-door hatchback, the mill drives the front wheels via a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Based on paddle shifters seen in the teaser video, the DCT is a definite for the model.

The Elantra N Line will also get some distinct visual bits to make it stand out from a base Elantra, with the camouflaged unit seen here sporting a dual exhaust setup, complete with piped-in engine noise, while other highlights should include a sportier body kit, model-specific alloys and a lowered suspension.

When launched, the Hyundai sports sedan will compete against the likes of the Honda Civic Si Sedan and Volkswagen Jetta GLI. There are also rumours that a proper Elantra N model is in the works, with a larger 2.0 litre turbo engine from the upcoming Kona N that develops 275 hp.

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra