In Cars, Hyundai, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 24 April 2020 6:42 pm / 0 comments

Previously sighted undergoing cold-weather tests in Northern Sweden, the Hyundai Kona N has now been spotted testing at the perennial European performance-testing favourite that is the Nurburgring. Here sighted on the public roads surrounding the circuit itself, the forthcoming Kona N will have been putting its uprated performance to the test.

This will come courtesy of the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol powertrain that produces up to 275 hp and 353 Nm of torque in the Performance Package i30 N hot hatch, which is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. A more likely gearbox for the Kona N is the eight-speed dual-clutch unit that has been introduced with the 2020 Veloster N, given the crossover’s more probable role as a family vehicle.

Even so, the Kona N will be given chassis upgrades to better handle the uprated engine outputs; these will include a different choice of springs and dampers, while uprated brakes will be tasked with keeping the more accelerative Kona in check.

The B-segment crossover’s enhanced performance and handling will be dressed in a sportier exterior, here comprising larger intakes within the more aggressive front bumper, as well as a redesigned rear bumper to house the large twin exhaust outlets. Up top, a larger rear spoiler complements its similarly augmented counterpart at the front end.

Given its still-considerable disguise, there’s more to be revealed of the Kona N, which will come to light in the coming months and is expected to debut later this year as a 2021 model.