10 March 2020

It has been rumoured for a while now, and here it has appeared – the Hyundai Kona N performance crossover. This will be the Korean brand’s forthcoming addition to its N performance model line-up, in addition to the i30 N and the Veloster N.

Most of the development Kona’s bodywork is covered, though the different wheel design from the i30 N is visible here, as are the larger brakes with red calipers behind them, Between these, there also appears to be side sills of a different shape.

Its bodywork, however will be certain to include N-specific design cues for more aggression, such as a deeper front bumper, larger rear spoiler as well as a redesigned rear bumper housing large twin exhaust outlets, in addition to the facelift updates the regular Kona will receive.

Given the N treatment, the high-performance Kona is expected to employ the 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder which also serves in the i30 N and the Veloster N, which produces 275 hp at 6,000 rpm and 353 Nm of torque from 1,450 rpm to 4,700 rpm in the Performance Package-equipped i30 N and the Veloster N; the Kona N should therefore feature similar output figures.

The spyshot images here also have found the Kona N development vehicle testing in the company of a Cupra Ateca, presumably for benchmarking. The Cupra is also powered by a turbocharged 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, though slightly more powerful than the existing Hyundai N units with 300 PS. Could this mean a more powerful engine is being considered for the Kona N?

In any case, the forthcoming high-performance Kona can be expected to surface again with less camouflage in the coming months as it nears production readiness. For now, the Hyundai Kona N is expected to make its debut later this year as a 2021 model.