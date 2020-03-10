It has been rumoured for a while now, and here it has appeared – the Hyundai Kona N performance crossover. This will be the Korean brand’s forthcoming addition to its N performance model line-up, in addition to the i30 N and the Veloster N.
Most of the development Kona’s bodywork is covered, though the different wheel design from the i30 N is visible here, as are the larger brakes with red calipers behind them, Between these, there also appears to be side sills of a different shape.
Its bodywork, however will be certain to include N-specific design cues for more aggression, such as a deeper front bumper, larger rear spoiler as well as a redesigned rear bumper housing large twin exhaust outlets, in addition to the facelift updates the regular Kona will receive.
Given the N treatment, the high-performance Kona is expected to employ the 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder which also serves in the i30 N and the Veloster N, which produces 275 hp at 6,000 rpm and 353 Nm of torque from 1,450 rpm to 4,700 rpm in the Performance Package-equipped i30 N and the Veloster N; the Kona N should therefore feature similar output figures.
The spyshot images here also have found the Kona N development vehicle testing in the company of a Cupra Ateca, presumably for benchmarking. The Cupra is also powered by a turbocharged 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, though slightly more powerful than the existing Hyundai N units with 300 PS. Could this mean a more powerful engine is being considered for the Kona N?
In any case, the forthcoming high-performance Kona can be expected to surface again with less camouflage in the coming months as it nears production readiness. For now, the Hyundai Kona N is expected to make its debut later this year as a 2021 model.
Wow, Hyundai has really gone so far. No wonder they sell 8 million cars globally. Their first car just rolled out in 1974, 10 years before Proton’s first car rolled out.
Well done Hyundai. You have done so well
Fake News. Hyundai was a Billion Dollar company by the time they rolled out their first car, compared to Proton only had RM100million at that time. If Proton had the same resources as Hyundai, they would be a greater success as they have hardworking and dedicated workers.