In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 10 November 2020 1:02 pm / 1 comment

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is the latest in the Jaguar Land Rover product family to receive its mid-lifecycle update, four years on since the fifth-generation seven-seater – internally codenamed L462 – made its debut. The facelifted Discovery gets exterior updates that identify the latest version of the off-roader that also receives Land Rover’s Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) that brings its electronic feature set up to date.

The revised face of the Discovery for the 2021 model year receives a new set of LED daytime running lights which are now of a single, unbroken line, and the front bumper has been revised to include a wider body-coloured section and a pair of new side vents. The rear end receives new tail lamps, bookending a new panel finished in gloss black. Indicators both in front and at the rear are now the animated sweeping kind.

Four engine choices are offered in the 2021 Discovery range, comprised of two petrol and two diesel powertrains, with the six-cylinder trio from the Ingenium engine family. The range starts with the P300 2.0 litre turbo petrol inline-four with 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque, joined by a P360 3.0 litre turbo petrol inline-six mild-hybrid variant with 360 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

The diesel duo are a pair of 3.0 litre turbodiesel inline-six mild-hybrids in two states of tune. The D250 produces 249 PS and 570 Nm of torque, while the D300 outputs 300 PS and 650 Nm of torque. As before, all engines for the 2021 Discovery are paired with and eight-speed transmission and all-wheel-drive.

The six-cylinder variants of the facelifted fifth-generation Discovery feature an advanced driveline which employs a host of sensors to manage the torque split between front and rear axles to suit surface conditions.

Adaptive dampers monitor vehicle movements up to 500 times a second, while the Terrain Response 2 suite can be joined by an available Configurable Terrain Response that allows the driver to fine-tune parameters such as throttle mapping, gearbox shift points, steering and suspension settings.

An R-Dynamic trim variant joins the range, here identified by exterior accents in gloss black and Shadow Atlas, while its interior is distinguished by two-tone leather upholstery and contrast seat stitching. The occupant cabin gains Intelligent Seat Fold Technology that enables the seating layout to be configured from the central touchscreen.

The driver gets a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display that can show 3D mapping in high definition, thus allowing the central touchscreen to be freed up to operate other applications. The digital instrumentation display can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, 3D navigation in full-screen or a combination of both.

Meanwhile, the Pivi Pro infotainment system has been updated with a simplified menu structure, and a built-in backup battery enables navigation start-up within seconds, says Land Rover.

Dual-sim technology with two LTE modems enables enables updates to be downloaded at the same time as Software Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates, and SOTA technology enables owners to update up to 44 individual modules without having to visit a service centre, says Land Rover.

Comfort for second-row occupants in the 2021 Discovery is further improved, says Land Rover, courtesy of redesigned seats that offer improved lateral support, longer and thicker cushions, while all seats get careful profiling in order to provide greater under-thigh support and improved posture for all occupants.

Air-conditioning vents for the second row have been relocated from the B-pillars to the centre console, and occupants here now have their own hidden-until-lit ventilation control and power supply outlets. The luggage compartment of the 2021 Discovery accommodates a maximum of 2,485 litres, or 258 litres when all seven seats are in place.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Commercial variant

As with Jaguar Land Rover’s latest SUVs, the Discovery now gets the second-generation Activity Key with touchscreen controls and a digital watch, and can serve to lock, unlock and start the vehicle in place of the conventional key fob’s functions which can be put away when partaking in more rigorous outdoor activities.

Forward-facing cameras on the exterior of the 2021 Discovery enable the use of ClearSight Ground View, which provides the driver with a virtual view of the terrain through the bonnet for improved field of vision when negotiating steep off-road sections and hidden urban obstacles, says Land Rover.

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery facelift comes in Discovery, S, SE HSE and R-Dynamic trim levels, and the facelift also brings a Commercial variant which extends the cargo area into the second row, effectively making it a two seater for trade applications.

The Commercial variant can accommodate 2,024 litres of cargo, features additional underfloor storage lockers and has the same 3,500 kg maximum tow capacity rating as the rest of the Discovery range. Prices for the 2021 Discovery range start from GBP53,665 (RM291,364) in the United Kingdom.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Commercial