10 November 2020

Lexus Australia has confirmed that it will be introducing the all-electric UX 300e in November 2021. This comes on the back of strong hybrid car sales in the country – around 33% of new Australian Lexus owners have chosen the electrification route this year, an increase of 4% over last year.

The arrival of the UX 300e will be complemented with ‘Lexus solutions’, comprising charging infrastructures and Lexus Encore owner benefits programme. A dedicated Lexus Australia team will be created to anticipate the needs of UX 300e customers, too.

Lexus Australia CEO Scott Thompson said the time is right to expand the company’s electrified portfolio in the country. “We are privileged to have had overwhelmingly positive feedback from luxury customers who have owned Lexus self-charging hybrid electric vehicles, confirming that we committed to this pioneering technology at the right time,” he said.

“The ‘right time’ also guides the introduction of the first all-electric Lexus,” Thompson continued. “Between now and when the UX 300e arrives in November 2021, we will ensure that all-electric Lexus ownership equals the unwavering standards of owning a Lexus self-charging hybrid electric vehicle.”

To recap, the UX 300e is currently the smallest Lexus SUV, and it’s powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque. That is more powerful than the UX 250h hybrid with 184 PS, and some ways above the UX 200 with 169 hp and 205 Nm.

A 54.3 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a theoretical range of up to 400 km. It supports a maximum AC charging of 6.6 kW, whereas DC charging is capped at 50 kW. The UX is based on Lexus’ GA-C architecture, which promises a dynamic and engaging driving experience.