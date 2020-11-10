In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2020 9:02 am / 0 comments

After racing for 2020 disrupted by Covid-19 and the ensuing travel restrictions, Dorna has released the 2021 MotoGP provisional race calendar. For next year, there are 20 fixtures on the table, including new addition Kymiring circuit in Finland, subject to homologation.

Two other circuit are new to MotoGP, Mandalika in Indonesia and Igora Drive Circuit in Russia. However, these circuit, along with Algarve International Circuit in Portugal, are on the reserve venue list with Mandalika subject to homologation.

The season opener is slated for Losail International Circuit in Qatar, as is customary after the conclusion of Winter Test but it remains to be seen if international travel bans are lifted in time for racing to resume. The MotoGP circus then moves to the American continent with racing in Argentina and the US for April before moving back to Europe to start the European leg with Jerez Circuit in May.

MotoGP then stays in Europe for the summer with the new Kymiring circuit possibly making an appearance on July 11th. There is a slot in the calendar for a race yet to be decided right after that before racing resumes on August 15th at Red Bull Ring – Spielberg in Austria.

The MotoGP circus then moves to the Far East in October, with a race at Twin Ring Motegi, Japan on October 3rd. Thailand is next with a race in Buriram on October 10th, then moving to Philip Island on the 24th before ending October with the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang International Circuit.

Closing out the 2021 MotoGP racing year is Valencia on November 14th, with the teams then moving on to winter testing before the end of year break.