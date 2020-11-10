In Cars, Chrysler, Citroën, Fiat, International News, Peugeot / By Danny Tan / 10 November 2020 4:07 pm / 3 comments

Groupe PSA, the French maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have revealed the logo of Stellantis, the new group that will result from their 50:50 merger.

The logo symbolises the rich heritage of Stellantis’ founding companies and the unique combined strengths of the new group’s portfolio of 14 automotive brands, as well as the diversity of professional backgrounds of its employees working in all the regions, PSA and FCA said in a statement.

Along with the Stellantis name – whose Latin root stello means “to brighten with stars” – it is the visual representation of the spirit of optimism, energy and renewal of a diverse and innovative company determined to be one of the new leaders in the next era of sustainable mobility, the companies say.

The unveiling of the Stellantis logo is the latest step towards the completion of the merger project, which is expected to occur by the end of Q1 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by both companies’ shareholders at their respective extraordinary general meetings, plus the satisfaction of antitrust and other regulatory requirements.

The brands under PSA are Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall. Italian-American group FCA has the namesake Fiat and Chrysler, plus Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Abarth and Lancia.