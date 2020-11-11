In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 11 November 2020 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Having launched the facelifted C253 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé late last year, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has turned its attention to the sportier variants with the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupé. Unlike the previous model, this nipped and tucked version comes in CKD locally-assembled form and benefits from a significant price drop as a result.

Retailing at RM498,723 on-the-road without insurance, this mid-range AMG coupé-cum-SUV still isn’t exactly cheap. But together with the full sales and service tax (SST) exemption – valid until the end of the year – it represents a saving of more than RM110,000 compared to the outgoing model. A four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with every purchase.

Power comes from a revamped M276 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 with larger turbos, now producing 390 PS from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm (up 23 PS) and 520 Nm of torque between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. Equipped with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive, the revised GLC 43 Coupé gets from zero to 100 km/h in the same 4.9 seconds as before, despite the extra power.

Keeping the horses on the road is the AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, combining Air Body Control multi-chamber springs and adaptive dampers. Variable-ratio speed-sensitive steering is also fitted, as is the Dynamic Select system with Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual drive modes.

Just like the standard GLC, the facelift tacks on several new design cues, including the larger trapezoidal grille, reshaped LED headlights and new LED taillights with rectangular light guides. The AMG Line package, which can also be found on the local GLC 300, adds redesigned bumpers with a new full-width front air intake and a rear diffuser with vertical strakes.

On top of all this are the AMG-specific touches, such as the Panamericana vertical grille bars and quad round tailpipe finishers. Our cars come as standard with Multibeam LED headlights, the AMG Night package, aluminium-look side steps and 21-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in a two-tone finish.

Inside, there’s a new MBUX infotainment system that pairs a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and includes the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system. The AMG Performance steering wheel has also been redesigned with twin touchpads for manipulating both screens. As standard, the GLC 43 comes with Artico faux leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery and black open-pore ash trim.

Other bits of kit include keyless entry with remote engine start, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, a sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, heated power-adjustable front seats with memory, designo red seat belts, illuminated side sill scuff plates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, Qi wireless charging, a 360-degree camera system, a Burmester surround sound system and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the GLC 43 is fitted with the Driving Assistance package, which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. That’s a significant upgrade over the outgoing model.