In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 November 2020 10:44 am / 0 comments

Following a series of underbone motorcycles in the Malaysian market, WMoto, a brand under Force Bike Holdings, has launched the 2020 WMoto V16 cruiser. Priced at RM15,988 excluding road tax, insurance and registration, the V16 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty.

Styling for the V16 follows typical cruiser design with pull-back handlebars and feet-forward riding position along with a low-slung seat, looking a lot like a Yamaha Virago. Power comes from an air-cooled V-twin displacing 249 cc and fed by EFI.

Moto says the V16’s 60-degree V-twin puts out a claimed 19 hp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Fuel is carried in a 14-litre tank which, according to the specifications sheet, gives the V16 some 300 km of range.

Suspension at the front is with conventional non-adjustable telescopic forks while the rear end in held up with twin shock absorbers, adjustable for preload. A single 320 mm brake disc with four-piston calliper stops the 18-inch front wheel while the 15-inch rear wheel has a single 280 mm brake disc with single-piston calliper.

It should be noted the V16, while coming with the ABS brake rings for the wheel speed sensors, does not have ABS fitted as standard. Weight for the 2020 WMoto V16 is 165 kg while seat height is set at 700 mm and there are three colour choices – White, Blue and Black.