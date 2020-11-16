In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 16 November 2020 11:46 am / 0 comments

Subaru has dropped yet another teaser for the second-generation BRZ, which is set to make its debut later this week on November 18. In a new video posted on Subaru of America’s website, we are again treated to glimpses of the sports car, but it’s nothing new we haven’t seen before.

In the 46-second clip, we get shots of some rather nice roads, along with the new BRZ putting its rear-wheel drive setup to good use by sliding around. The side vents aft of the front wheels are clearly shown this time around, and they are rather distinctive in their appearance, sporting an aggressive “ice pick-like” design at the top.

The vents also appear properly functional, and they lead into the side skirts before sweeping upwards approaching the rear wheels – this is a cue also seen on the current BRZ, although it isn’t as dramatic.

As for the rest of the car, we’ll have to refer to earlier teasers, the Subiefest event car, and a prototype that was sighted back in August. As we all know, the upcoming BRZ will have a sibling from Toyota (reportedly called the GR 86), forming a new pair of Toyobaru twins.

Highlights include new headlamps that have a teardrop-shaped look, with a new daytime running light signature, a more sculpted bonnet, while the lower apron sees black C-shaped trim framing a redesigned (and possibly) wider intake, as suggested by the Toyota prototype.

As for the rear, the taillights are now sharper in appearance and dig deeper into the side of the vehicle, as seen on the Subiefest example and GR 86 prototype. Flowing C-pillars also provide a softer profile, and they lead into a subtle ducktail on the boot lid.

The overall shape of the coupe isn’t a huge departure from today’s Toyobaru duo, largely due to the architecture used, which reports say is a slightly modified version of the Impreza-derived platform used currently. If that is indeed the case, don’t expect the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) to be featured on the new Toyobaru twins, although we’ll have to official word to confirm.

Of course, the biggest and more intriguing mystery is what’s going on under the bonnet. Early rumours point towards a FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from the Ascent three-row SUV, which is rated at 260 hp and 376 Nm of torque.

An equally popular rumour is that the BRZ will use a FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot with 217 hp and 240 Nm. Whatever the case, expect more power than the outgoing model’s FA20D 2.0 litre (205 hp and 212), along with rear-wheel drive and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

GALLERY: 2017 Subaru BRZ facelift (Malaysia market)