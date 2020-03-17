In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2020 10:07 am / 1 comment

The Subaru BRZ has been around for eight years now, and with news that a replacement is on its way, the carmaker’s German division has introduced a swansong model aptly named the Final Edition.

The special edition of the 2+2 coupe is limited to just 100 units and retails at 40,270 euros (RM193,880), making it more expensive than the Toyota 86 GT Black Limited, which is the other farewell edition of the BRZ’s sibling in Japan. In fact, it is a full 1,980 euros (RM9,536) costlier than the range-topping 2.0i Sport+ automatic variant of the BRZ that is offered in Germany.

For the sum, the Final Edition comes with 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, red Brembo brake calipers and stiffer Sachs dampers. There’s also two colour choices here, including a standard Crystal Black Silica or an optional Blue Pearl finish that costs an extra 100 euros (RM482).

Meanwhile, the cabin comes with a mix of leather and Alcantara upholstery in a blue/black colour scheme, which is paired with blue stitching on the instrument panel, door cards, gear shift lever and steering wheel. Other items are special edition badges to highlight the model’s rarity, “BRZ” badging on the floor mats, and a 7-inch infotainment unit.

As we’ve known for a long time now, the powertrain remains unchanged for many special edition BRZ models, and this is no exception. The 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine continues to serve up 205 hp and 211 Nm of torque, with drive going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Spend an extra 1,700 euros (RM8,188) for a six-speed automatic gearbox and you’ll lose the clutch pedal, along with five hp and six Nm of torque from the engine.