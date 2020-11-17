In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 November 2020 10:44 am / 0 comments

A full makeover has been applied to the 2021 Honda CRF250L and CRF250L Rally dual-purpose motorcycles. Both off-road models have the same basis, performing duties on-road as well, but the CRF250L Rally gets a sportier intent and upgrades to certain components.

For the 2021 model year, the single-cylinder, DOHC, 249 cc power plant gets revisions to the intake camshaft, air filter, exhaust as well as ignition timing. However, power output remains the same with 24 PS at 9,000 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

The six-speed gearbox is also revised with shorter ratios through gears one to five while sixth gear is now taller. A new slip and assist clutch reduces clutch lever effort by 20% and reduces rear wheel hop when downshifting quickly.

An all-new frame for 2021 balances strength and reduces weight. For the CRF250L, this means a 4 kg reduction in weight from 144 kg to 140 kg while the CRF250L Rally goes from 157 kg to 152 kg, a drop of 5 kg.

Inside the cockpit, the instrument panel is still an LCD unit but is now of a slightly more rectangular shape with larger numerals with the inclusion of gear position indicator and fuel gauge. On the side is found a button to switch off ABS for when the rider is going off-road.

Other changes to the CRF250L include a narrow cut seat, a more comfortable handlebar angle, footpads set a little further forward as well as LED lighting for the headlight and turn signals. Seat height on the CRF250L is set at 830 mm and ground clearance is a generous 245 mm.

Meanwhile, the CRF250L Rally gets a larger fuel tank – 12 litres from the previous 10 litre unit, the CRF250L gets a 7.8 litre tank – and handlebars that place the rider a little more upright and reduce vibration. Rubber inserts in the footpegs also help reduce vibration while the seat height, slightly wider for comfort, is 830 mm with available ground clearance at 220 mm.

Aside from the CRF250L and CRF250L Rally, Honda also introduced an ‘S’ version for both models, with increased seat height and ground clearance. For the S version of the CRF250L, seat height is 880 mm with 285 mm of ground clearance while the CRF250L Rally S gets 275 mm of ground clearance and 885 mm seat height.

