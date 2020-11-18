In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2020 2:31 pm / 0 comments

Accompanying the Triumph Tiger 900, launched earlier this year, is the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport. More road-oriented than the dual duty nature of the adventure-touring Tiger 900, the Tiger 850 Sport is designed as a more approachable option for any rider in any road condition.

While Malaysian pricing for the Tiger 850 Sport is not as yet available, the Tiger 900, the base version is priced at RM63,900 while the Tiger 900 GT and GT Low Ride Height are identically priced at RM74,900. The Tiger 900 GT Pro goes for RM82,900 and the top-end Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro are priced at RM78,900 and RM85,900, respectively. Competition for the Tiger 850 Sport includes the 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9, recently released.

The same Triumph inline-triple with T-plane crank is used in the Tiger 850 Sport, producing 84 hp at 8,500 rpm and 82 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Triumph says the power delivery from the Tiger 850 Sport’s 888 cc triple is different from the Tiger 900 and meant for all-round riding with manageable power.

Premium parts are used to fit out the Tiger 850 Sport, including a 5-inch TFT-LCD instrument display, Led lighting all-round and adjustable windscreen. Two riding modes, ABS and switchable traction control caters to a wide range of riding styles and road conditions.

Top-flight components are used for braking and suspension, with Brembo Stylema four-piston Monobloc brake callipers controlled by a radial master brake cylinder used on the twin 320 mm brake discs. The rear wheel is stopped by a single 255 mm disc and single-piston sliding Brembo calliper while two-channel ABS is standard.

Marzocchi provides the suspension for the Tiger 850 Sport with 45 mm diameter upside-down forks holding the 19-inch cast alloy front wheel that is shod with 100/90-19 rubber. The back end is held up with a Marzocchi monoshock that has preload adjustment with a 150/70-17 rear tyre fitted.

Seat height on the Tiger 850 Sport is adjustable between 810 to 830 mm and handlebar width is 830 mm. Triumph says the dry weight of its latest sports-tourer is 192 kg with fuel carried in a 20-litre tank, giving a theoretical 384 km of range at a published fuel consumption figure of 5.2-litres per 100 km under test conditions.