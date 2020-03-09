In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 March 2020 12:40 pm / 1 comment

Alongside the launch of the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT in Malaysia, Triumph Malaysia showed the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 adventure tourer, which comes in six different versions as well as the 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS retro sports. Pricing for the Thruxton RS cafe racer is RM86,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

For the Tiger 900, the base version is priced at RM63,900 while the Tiger 900 GT and GT Low Ride Height are identically priced at RM74,900. The Tiger 900 GT Pro goes for RM82,900 and the top-end Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro are priced at RM78,900 and RM85,900, respectively.

Now coming with a 900 cc inline-triple mill, the Tiger 900 produces 10% more torque that the previous generation Tiger 800, with a peak torque number of 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm and peak power of 95 PS at 8,750 rpm. The engine position is now 40 mm further forward and 20 mm lower for an optimised centre of gravity.

Fuel is carried in a 20-litre tank for long range riding while weight is 192 kg for the base model Tiger 900, going up to 201 kg for the Tiger 900 Rally Pro. The Tiger 900 models come with 20 mm of seat height adjustment, from a high of 870 mm for the GT Pro to 760 mm for the Tiger GT Low Ride Height.

In the retro sports arena, the revamped 2020 Thruxton RS gets a bump in power for its liquid-cooled, 1,200 cc parallel-twin with a redline increase of 500 rpm, up 8 PS to 105 PS with 112 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted using a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Braking uses top-end Brembo M50 four-piston callipers while suspension is done with Showa 43 mm diameter upside-down forks and twin Ohlins shock absorbers, fully-adjustable. Weight is now 197 kg, 6 kg less and seat height is 810 mm, with LED lighting used throughout.

