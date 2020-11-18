In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2020 3:18 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the release of the 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT, a smaller sports-tourer enters Yamaha’s line-up in the form of the 2021 Yamaha Tracer 7 GT. This middleweight tourer, joining the 2021 Yamaha MT-07 in the catalogue, comes with updates for the upcoming riding season and changes made have been done with an eye towards riding comfort.

Now Euro 5 compliant, the two-cylinder, DOHC, four-valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled 689 cc Crossplane 2 mill produces 72.3 hp at 8,750 rom and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive with ride-away weight listed at 196 kg, with a full tank of fuel in the 17-litre tank.

Touring and long distance riding is catered for on the Tracer 7 GT with a touring windscreen that measures 92 mm more in height and 70 mm more in width compared to the standard screen on the Tracer 7. Adding to rider accommodation is the specially designed comfort seat with different foam densities, finished in a dual-material cover, while seat height is set at 840 mm.

Braking is done with twin 282 mm hydraulic discs on the 17-inch front wheel while the rear 17-inch hoop is stopped by a single 245 mm diameter hydraulic disc. Suspension features conventional 41 mm diameter adjustable telescopic forks, while the rear comes with a preload and rebound adjustable monoshock.

The Tracer 7 GT comes with twin LED projector headlights along with LED tail light, position lights and turn signals. Inside the cockpit, the display is a reverse monochrome LCD multi-function display that contains all the necessary information, the rider using a switch on the left handlebar pod to select options.

Standard equipment on the 2021 Yamaha Tracer 7 GT is a pair of hard luggage cases, with a 20-litre capacity each. While Malaysia will eventually get the 2021 Yamaha MT-07, it is not known if the Tracer 7 GT will come to our shores, based on previous experience. Meanwhile, the 2019 Yamaha MT-07 retails at a recommended price of RM38,288 in the Malaysian market.