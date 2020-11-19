In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 19 November 2020 5:23 pm / 3 comments

Gijs van Lennep, one of the most legendary Dutch race car drivers, has just collected his personalised, one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Carrera S. Remember when Porsche said it will put your fingerprint on the bonnet of your Porsche for 7,500 euros (RM36k)? It wasn’t a joke!

To celebrate the 78-year-old’s illustrious past, Porsche Netherlands took van Lennep’s fingerprint and painted it on his Lava Orange Carrera S. This process was achieved using proprietary direct-printing technology, which Porsche claims to be superior to film application in both look and feel. Porsche also said this biometric data cannot be used for any unauthorised purposes, in case you’re wondering.

Other add-ons include Porsche Exclusive tail lights, unpainted carbon-fibre roof, 911 Turbo Sport Design Package in gloss black, and a huge Aerokit rear spoiler. There’s also illuminated door sills featuring van Lennep’s signature, adaptive Sport Seats Plus with race-grade Sport-Tex fabric upholstery, Lava Orange contrast stitching with carbon trimmings, heated GT sport steering wheel with matte CF inlay, and Sport-Tex headlining.

The Dutch former race car driver is no stranger to Porsche. In the past, he has driven many Porsche race cars, including the Carrera 6, the classic 911, the 936, the Carrera RSR Turbo, and the 917. No one has had more seat time in the 917 than van Lennep. He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, scored points in Formula One, was European Formula 5000 champion, and won the last Targa Florio, the legendary Sicilian road race.

Originally, the plan to unveil this one-off model was supposed to take place in August, during the 10th edition of the Gijs van Lennep Legend event. It’s a place where rally and touring car drivers gather to raise money for charity, but the pandemic forced its postponement to August 22, 2021.

Looking forward to the event next year, van Lennep said: “That will be the year that marks 50 years since I first won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a 917, with a distance record that would stand until 2010. I think it’s very special that Porsche Netherlands is honouring me with this unique 911. You can’t get much more personal than a car bearing your own fingerprint.” Gijs van Lennep was declared ‘Best Dutch racing driver of the 20th century’ in 1999.