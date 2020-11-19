In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 19 November 2020 4:55 pm / 0 comments

Despite the cancellation of the SEMA Show due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the showing of new models and concepts carries on, and Ford will be showcasing a range of customised models at its Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show two-day webcast that will take place from Thursday, 8pm Eastern Time (Friday 9am in Malaysia).

The event will showcase custom builds of Ford’s latest models, such as the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport, the F-150 truck and the Ranger Tremor. Beyond the off-roaders, Ford will also be showcasing the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and Mach-E 1400 at the webcast event, along with ‘a few surprises’, it said.

The sixth-generation Bronco will be represented by the Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door concept, here seen to be equipped with Nitto Trail Grappler mud-terrain tyres, full-size spare, grab handles with contrasting orange insert to match its wheels, and an off-road bumper with winch.

This aims to showcase the Bronco’s flexibility from being a comfortable weekday commuter, to being capable of extreme off-roading with its swappable front fender and rear quarter panels. The `Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept also features a stepover replacement panel in place of the standard doors, for a maximised open-air feeling and which is a throwback to the first-generation Bronco U13 Roadster, says Ford.

This will be joined by the Bronco Sport outfitted by Mad Industries, which can be seen here to be outfitted with off-road wheels and tyres, full-size spare wheel and tyre on the tailgate, roof rack, LED light bar and trailer with storage box.

Over to the truck models, Ford is also showcasing the 2021 F-150 in Limited Hybrid SuperCrew guise, here presented by BDS Suspension. This appears to be outfitted with a front skid plate, suspension lift, larger wheels and tyres and cargo bay rack with an array of equipment.

This will also feature the Pro Power Onboard mobile power generator, says Ford, enabling it to serve tools and equipment in its weekday role as the ‘foreman’s truck’, while being easily switched out for adventure gear and supplies when the weekend rolls around.

The BDS Suspension F-150 will be joined by the Ranger XLT Tremor SuperCrew, using the 2021 Ranger Tremor as a base, outfitted from the Ford Accessories and Ford Performance Parts catalogue to maximise its capabilities as the adventure seeker’s vehicle. Here, it has been fitted with all-terrain tyres, snorkel, accessory LED lights and a cargo bay rack to transport adventure equipment.