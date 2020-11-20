In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 20 November 2020 2:00 pm / 0 comments

Nothing like an outdoor shoot under the bright sun to fully suss out a car colour. Last week, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia announced a new exterior colour for the Mitsubishi Triton Adventure X, and the range-topping Triton in the fresh Sun Flare Orange Pearl option is the focus of this post.

Bright orange/red isn’t a common colour for pick-up trucks, so this is a sure-fire way to stand out. Along with the new colour, there’s a new silver stripe decal running along the truck’s shoulder line. No extra charge, so the Sun Flare Orange Pearl is priced the same as the Adventure X in Jet Black Mica and White Diamond, at RM137,900 on-the-road excluding insurance.

The Triton Adventure X is powered by a 2.4 litre MIVEC VGT turbodiesel with 181 PS and 430 Nm, paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a Super Select 4WD-II system. Standard kit includes bi-LED projector headlamps, a Flying Sports Bar, all-round monitor, leatherette upholstery and a head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Safety-wise, the Adventure X is equipped with Forward Collision Mitigation (autonomous emergency braking for vehicles and pedestrians), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (front and rear), Auto High Beam and seven airbags as standard.

What do you think of Dynamic Shield x Sun Flare Orange Pearl?

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton Adventure X in Sun Flare Orange Pearl

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton Adventure X in Jet Black Mica