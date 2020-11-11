In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 11 November 2020 3:43 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has announced the introduction of a new exterior colour for the Mitsubishi Triton Adventure X, and it’s a bright one. If you’re looking to add some striking colour to your pick-up, then the Sun Flare Orange Pearl is just the spot. Best of all, there’s no change in pricing, because the variant remains priced at RM137,900 (on-the-road without insurance, Peninsular Malaysia)

Aside from the new colour, which joins Jet Black Mica and White Diamond as available shades for the Adventure X, the flagship of the Triton 4×4 range also gets a new silver stripe decal running along the vehicle’s shoulder line to provide a sportier, more rugged outlook.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual, with no mechanical changes. The Triton Adventure X continues to be powered by a 2.4 litre MIVEC VGT turbodiesel offering 181 PS and 430 Nm, with power being sent to the wheels via a six-speed automatic and a Super Select 4WD-II system.

Standard equipment includes a bi-LED projector headlamps, a Flying Sports Bar, all-round monitor (ARM), leatherette upholstery and a new audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Safety-wise, the Adventure X is equipped with Forward Collision Mitigation (autonomous emergency braking for vehicles and pedestrians), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (front and rear), Auto High Beam and seven airbags as standard.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton Adventure X in Jet Black Mica