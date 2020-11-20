In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 20 November 2020 5:20 pm / 2 comments

It’s fuel price Friday, and this week will see prices contiue the upwards trend for the coming week of November 21 until November 27.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.64 per litre, two sen up from the RM1.62 per litre pricing of last week. RON 97 petrol similarly gets adjusted to RM1.94 per litre this week, up from last week’s price of RM1.92 per litre.

Diesel fuel users will see an even greater price hike, with Euro 2M diesel gaining seven sen this week to RM1.81 per litre, up from RM1.74 per litre of last week. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, being priced 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.91 per litre this week.

These prices remain in effect until November 27, which is when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 46th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format, and the 98th in total since the introduction of the format – running from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday – from the beginning of 2019.