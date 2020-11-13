With Friday comes another round of the weekly fuel price updates, and motorists are set to pay more for fuel in the coming November 14 to 20 week, with diesel users
The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.62 per litre, up one sen from the RM1.61 it was last week. The same goes for RON 97 petrol, with the fuel getting a one sen increase to RM1.92 (RM1.91 last week).
Meanwhile, Euro 2M diesel has reverted to the price it was at two weeks ago, the fuel seeing a six sen increase to RM1.74 (RM1.68 this week). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which is priced 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.84 a litre.
These prices will remain in effect until November 20, which is when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 45th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 97th in total since the format – which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday – was introduced.
opec and gang In a closely watched report, the group of oil-producing nations said it now expects world oil demand to contract by around 9.8 million barrels per day year over year in 2020. That reflects a downward revision of 0.3 million barrels from last month’s assessment.
Syukur..last week USD37 per barrel, which is the base for today 1sen increase. This week (today) it is at USD43. So take a deep breath for next friday 3-5 sen increase for petrol and much more for the diesel.