Its Friday, which means it is time for the latest weekly fuel price updates for the coming week of November 7 until November 13, 2020. Joy to be had here, as both petrol and diesel will be cheaper this coming week.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.61 per litre, while RON 97 petrol will be priced at RM1.91, both taking a 3 sen drop from RM1.64 for RON 95 and RM1.94 for RON 97 last week.

Meanwhile, pricing for Euro 2M diesel has dropped 6 sen to be priced at RM1.68 this coming week, which means that Euro 5 diesel, which is priced 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.78.

These prices will remain in effect until November 13, which is when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 44th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 96th in total since the format was introduced, which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.