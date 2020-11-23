In Cars, International News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 23 November 2020 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Proton will begin selling the X70 and Saga in Pakistan, and both will go on sale in the Pakistan market with smaller engines than what the SUV and sedan are equipped with in Malaysia with Al-Haj Automotive as its local partner.

Earlier in February this year, the 1.5 litre engined X70 was sighted running road tests in Karachi, and the SUV will be the first Proton model to enter the market when it is introduced in December, followed by the Saga in January 2021.

The X70 will use the 174 hp/255 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged engine as specified for the Proton X50, and which is used in other Geely and Volvo models. The X70 that we get in Malaysia is powered by a 181 hp/300 Nm 1.8 litre inline-four, though like in the Malaysian-market X70, the 1.5L version for Pakistan will also use a seven-speed DCT gearbox which replaces the previous six-speed automatic.

For the Pakistan market, there will be four variants on offer – Premium X 2WD, Executive 4WD, Executive 2WD and Standard 2WD, while the Saga will be offered in three variants – Premium AT, Standard AT and Standard MT. Key items on the top X70 Premium X variant include Nappa leather, panoramic roof and a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat with ‘boss’ switches.

The Proton Saga will enter the Pakistan market with a slightly smaller engine displacement to attain tax benefits in the country

Standard safety kit on the Pakistan market X70 range includes six airbags, stability control and traction control, hill hold assist and hill descent control, while the Executive 4WD adds AEB. The top Premium X 2WD variant addditionally gains forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot information system, door opening warning, intelligent high beam and tyre pressure monitoring.

Like the X70, the Proton Saga is set to enter the Pakistan market with a smaller engine due to the country’s tax structure that benefits smaller displacement engines. In the case of the Saga, the sedan gets a slight reduction in displacement from 1,332 cc to 1,298cc in order for it to dip below the 1,300 cc tax threshold, though its outputs are curiously similar to the Malaysian market S4PE engine’s 95 PS and 120 Nm.

Standard safety kit on the Saga for Pakistan includes dual front airbags, rear seat ISOFIX anchors, ABS, EBD and brake assist, while the top Premium AT variant adds stability control, traction control and hill hold assist, front parking sensors and a reverse camera.

Both the X70 SUV and Saga sedan for Pakistan will initially be offered as CBU units, though local assembly for both models will take place within the first quarter of next year, reported CarSpiritPK. Proton is among the new entrants to Pakistan to be awarded Greenfield investment status under the country’s automotive policy which concludes in June 2021, according to the news outlet.

