By Gerard Lye / 24 November 2020 5:24 pm

Back in October, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQC 4×4², an extreme off-roading concept made following the same concept as the G 500 4×4² and E 400 All-Terrain 4×4². It’s quite a striking vehicle, and to prove that electric cars and action-loaded driving go well together, the company has released new video of the concept performing off-road manoeuvres while pulling professional wakeboarder Sanne Meijer.

The video showcases the capabilities of the EQC 4×4² quite well, including the 293 mm ride height, which is twice that of a regular EQC (140 mm) and 58 mm more than a G-Class. This is made possible by the conversion to portal axles, where the wheels are not at the height of the axle centre, but are instead situated much lower down on the axle hubs thanks to portal gears, unlike conventional axles.

Along with greater ground clearance, the fording depth is also up by 150 mm to 400 mm, which is put to good use as the concept splashes through some water with Sanne Meijer behind it. Chunky 285/50 profile tyres also help the EQC 4×4² on the move, with motivation coming from the same dual-motor setup used for the EQC 400 4Matic.

The concept also has increased approach and departure angles – 31.8 degrees at the front (from 20.6 degrees) and 33 degrees at the rear (from 20 degrees) – both exceeding what the G-Class offers. A greater breakover angle of 24.2 degrees compared to the standard EQC’s 11.6 degrees is also the result of the taller ride height, but we don’t get to see this put into action in the video.

Mercedes-Benz currently has no plans to put the EQC 4×4² into production, although the engineering knowledge gained from its creation could help drive the development of future models. Within the company’s G sub-brand, plans for a fully-electric version of the G-Class are already underway.

