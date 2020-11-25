In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 November 2020 5:15 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Malaysia are the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory superbike and Tuono V4 1100 Factory naked sports, priced at RM159,000 and RM121,000, respectively. Closest rivals to this pair of four-cylinder Aprilias are the Ducati Panigale V4S, priced at RM172,000 and the Ducati Streetfighter V4S, at RM145,900.

Dressed in Atomico Racer Black, the RSV4 1100 Factory comes with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0, providing semi-active suspension management for the Ohlin NIX upside-down from and Ohlins TTX monoshock. Power numbers for the RSV4 11000 Factory’s Euro 4 V-four are 217 hp at 13,200 rpm and 122 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

As befits the intentions of the RSV4 1100 Factory as a race replica, carbon-fibre is used for the front mudguard, side panels, exhaust guard, wings and front tank cover, complemented by the titanium-finished Akrapovic exhaust and forged aluminium wheels. Wet weight for the RSV4 1100 Factory is claimed to be 199 kg with braking done by Brembo Stylema callipers.

For the Tuono V4 1100 Factory, like the RSV4 1100 Factory, the only colour option is Atomico Racer Black and Ohlins semi-active suspension is standard, controlled by buttons on the handlebar pod. Power is slightly detuned from the RSV4 1100 Factory, the Tuono V4 1100 Factory getting 175 hp at 11,000 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm from its narrow angle V-four mill which is compliant to Euro 4 emissions standards.

Braking for the Tuono V4 1100 Factory uses Brembo M50 four-piston monobloc callipers with Brembo radial master cylinder. Like the RSV4 1100 Factory, the Tuono V4 1100 Factory gets a full suite of electronic riding aids, including traction, wheelie and launch control and a quickshifter.

GALLERY: 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory