25 November 2020

Receiving a major update after its release in 2015 (2016 for Malaysia, priced at RM8,812 in 2018), the 2020 Yamaha NMax is now in Europe. AS part of Yamaha’s “Urban Mobility” scooter range, the NMax gets two engine variants – 125 cc and 155 cc – and it can be assumed the 155 cc version will come to Malaysia eventually.

Top of the list of changes is the new bodywork, giving the Nmax a softer, more blended shape than previous, with the front turn signals located lower down the fairing. The windshield is now taller, and gets a flip at the top to increase wind protection for the rider, a change from the older windshield that ended in a blunt edge.

An all-new frame resides under the bodywork, improving ergonomics and ride comfort. The redesign also increases the size of the NMax’s centre tunnel, allowing for a larger 7.1-litre fuel tank over the previous 6.6-litres which Yamaha says gives about 300 km of range.

Standard equipment is traction control and two-channel ABS and a new monochrome LCD display shows all the necessary information. Also included is connectivity to the rider’s smartphone via the free Yamaha MyRide app, showing visual indication of incoming calls, emails and SMS messages as well as the phone’s battery level and a handy parking locator showing the Nmax’s last known position.

Rider conveniences include a large storage space under the seat, enough for one helmet and keyless start. Inside the front cowl a small storage space holds the rider’s smartphone and a USB charging socket is provided while there are three colour choices for the NMax – Anodised Red, Phantom Blue and Power Grey.

LED lighting is used throughout with twin headlights in the front cowl, built-in running lights and integrated turn signals and tail light. For mechanicals, the 2020 NMax remains unchanged from the outgoing model, with 125/155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, variable valve actuation (VVA) engine that is now Euro 5 compliant.

Power output for the NMax 125 is 12 hp at 8,000 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm while the NMax 155 gets 14.8 hp at 8,000 rpm with the engine fed by EFI. Power goes through a V-belt automatic transmission and the NMax rolls on 13-inch wheels wearing 110/70 and 130/70 rubber.

Braking uses single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, identically sized at 230 mm and the aforementioned two-channel ABS as standard fitment with telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers doing suspension duties. The 2020 Yamaha NMax was launched in Thailand in April 2020 and in Indonesia in December the previous year.