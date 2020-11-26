In Bikes, Cars, Ducati, International Bike News, International News, Lamborghini / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 November 2020 10:08 am / 1 comment

A team up between Italian makers of performance vehicles has resulted in the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, a limited edition of Ducati’s power cruiser. To be produced in a limited edition run of 630 units, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

Taking design cues from the Sant’Agata Bolognese supercar maker’s V-twelve hybrid, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini takes the wheel style and applies to the Diavel 1260’s 8-inch wide rear wheel. Finished in LEectrum Gold, the forged wheels, as well as the undertray and frame, of the limited edition Diavel complement the body colour of Gea Green, the same shade applied to the Sian FKP 37.

A splash of Ducati red is found on the Brembo M4.32 Monobloc callipers on the front wheel, in case anyone forgets this motorcycle is, indeed, a Ducati. The number ’63’ is emblazoned on the side of the Diavel 1260, signifying the year of Lamborghini’s birth when the company moved into making sports cars and resulting in the 630 unit production run.

The hexagon and ‘Y’ motif, design elements for Lamborghini, are found in the shape of the exhaust and design details in the seat of the Diavel. As befits a performance motorcycle paying homage to a performance car, Ducati’s in-house design studio Centro Stile Ducati added carbon-fibre to accentuate the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini’s design.

Carbon-fibre is used for the radiator covers and air intakes, the silencer cover, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame. Also available is a matching helmet from Centro Stile Ducati the matches the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini’s colours and graphics.