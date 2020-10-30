In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News, Lamborghini / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 October 2020 1:16 pm / 0 comments

A series of document filings with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicates a 2021 Ducati 1260 Lamborghini edition is due to be released, setting the rumour mill alight. Such a collaboration between Lamborghini and Ducati does make sense, of course, from a marketing point of view as both companies fall under the Volkswagen Group umbrella.

Such cross-brand marketing is no new, and for a huge conglomerate like Volkswagen, a good way to increase brand awareness and open a new customer demographic. In this case, a motorcycle like the 1260 Diavel does fit into Lamborghini’s image of a bruising supercar exuding an image of raw power.

The Ducati Diavel is now in its second generation, carrying a Testastretta V-twin displacing 1,262 cc. Power output is claimed to be 159 hp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Few other details are available on the impending Lamborghini-Ducati brand tie-up but other documents in the submission indicate a Multistrada Enduro 1260 Grand Tour and a Scrambler 1100 Pro Dark are also in the offing. From previous variants of the Multistrada – the 2021 Multistrada V4 is due for public launch on November 4 – we assume this will be a long-travel suspension version.