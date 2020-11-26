In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 26 November 2020 3:44 pm / 9 comments

Earlier this year, we brought you the Albermo XR51 body kit, which allowed Toyota RAV4 owners to make their SUV sort of resemble the mighty Lamborghini Urus. For owners of the Harrier that felt left out, don’t worry, because Craftech has also created a body kit that achieves the same effect.

Available for the third-generation XU60 Harrier, Craftech’s body kit will set you back 380,000 yen (RM14,855) before taxes and shipping. For the money, you’ll get a pointed front bumper that features enlarged air intakes with matching hexagonal-styled inserts, all of which closely mimics the look of the Urus.

Other add-ons include a grille cover that still showcases the Harrier logo, along with moulding for the bonnet. The kit also includes side skirts, while the rear gets a more aggressive bumper, complete with a diffuser-like element with four vertical fins, again, not unlike the Lamborghini SUV. Said bumper also has apertures on the sides ready to receive a quad exhaust system, although you’ll have to add that on your own, as Craftech doesn’t offer such a mod.

The company also offers a cheaper package that includes the front bumper, bonnet mouldings and grille cover for 240,000 yen (RM9,369), or customers can purchase any of the items individually, including a “daylight.”

It adds that the Harrier’s original headlamps, front parking sensors and sensors for the Toyota Safety Sense suite are all retained, although the latter will need to be relocated to a hole of the same diameter on the front bumper.