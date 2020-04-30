In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 April 2020 1:12 pm / 1 comment

When it comes to transforming the look of your car, there is no shortage of aftermarket solutions available to you. While some may prefer a more subtle approach with their modifications, there are those on the other end of the spectrum that prefer a more extravagant route.

For those in the latter category, here’s something right up your alley. This is the XR51 body kit for the current-generation XA50 Toyota RAV4, which comes from Albermo, a tuning company based in the Yamaguchi Prefacture in Japan.

There’s a sense of familiarity here, don’t you think? Well, that’s because company was clearly inspired by the Lamborghini Urus when developing the body kit for the Toyota SUV, which may catch some people off guard at first glance.

The package includes a new front bumper that maintains the use of the RAV4’s original headlamps, front parking sensors and sensors for the Toyota Safety Sense suite. There’s no Lamborghini badge on the bumper – likely due to legal reasons – so the tuner’s emblem is applied instead.

If you want the bumper alone, it will set you back 138,000 yen (RM5,590), and should you want to add on LED daytime running lights and honeycomb mesh inserts, that’s another 8,000 yen (RM324).

The company also offers a roof-mounted spoiler and revised lower apron for 78,000 yen (RM3,160), while a set of side skirts warrants an additional 16,000 yen (RM648). All in, the total cost for the whole XR51 kit is 240,000 yen, or around RM9.7k. The sum does not include installation and the parts are sold unpainted, although the company will offer such service to customers who bring their cars to them.

