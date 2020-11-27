In Audi, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 27 November 2020 12:07 pm / 0 comments

Just a couple of weeks after it pulled the wraps off the facelifted SQ5 TDI, Audi has now revealed the coupé-style Sportback version. This mid-range performance SUV pairs the upgraded engine with the sportier looks of the recently-launched body style.

The 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel makes slightly less power than before at 341 PS versus 347 PS, but the biggest difference is that the 700 Nm of torque is now made at a much wider rev band of 1,750 to 3,250 rpm. With an eight-speed automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in the same 5.1 seconds as the regular SQ5.

New components include more efficient forged steel pistons, injector piezo sensors for greater precision, a more effective water-to-air intercooler mounted between the cylinder banks, and a smaller and lighter turbocharger compressor wheel for less lag. The exhaust also comes with increased manifold insulation and twin selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems to meet stricter emissions standards.

The 48-volt mild hybrid system has been retained, extending the operation of the engine’s start/stop system and reducing fuel consumption by up to 0.7 litres per 100 km. Also carried over is the electric compressor, now helping to drive the turbocharger more frequently and across a broader engine map for better response.

Under the skin, the quattro system has a nominal 40:60 front-to-rear torque split and can send up to 70% of the engine’s output to the front and 85% to the rear; an optional rear limited-slip differential then shuffles torque from side to side. The front and rear five-link suspension come as standard with adaptive dampers and a 30 mm lower ride height, with adaptive air suspension and variable-ratio steering optional.

Beyond that, the SQ5 Sportback is very similar to the standard Q5, although it comes with the S line look as standard. The honeycomb “singleframe” grille mesh is unique to the S model, as are the vertical fins for the side air intakes and the more aggressive rear diffuser with quad round tailpipes. The car comes with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard (21s optional) that hide six-piston brake callipers and 375 mm discs at the front.

Inside, the SQ5 Sportback is fitted with aluminium inlays and S badging on the powered sports seats and illuminated side sill scuff plates. Customers can choose from three upholstery options and specify heated and ventilated seats as well as carbon fibre and piano black decor.