27 November 2020

Australia is definitely shaping up to be a significant hub of activity for the Toyota GR Yaris. In September, Toyota Australia announced that the first 1,000 units of the standard model were being introduced at a special AUD$39,950 (RM118k) drive-away price. Like hotcakes, all 1,000 units were snapped up in under a week.

The company isn’t easing up on its GR Yaris-related movement. Yesterday, it unveiled the AP4 rally-specification GR Yaris competition car that will contest the 2021 Australian Rally Championship under Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia. It also announced that the special-edition GR Yaris Rallye will make its market debut in March 2021, priced at an introductory offer price of AUD$56,200 drive-away (RM168k) for the first 200 examples.

The GR Yaris Rallye – which will all come in a pearl white exterior for Australia – is essentially the car fitted with the performance upgrades as seen in the Circuit Pack for Europe. The pack adds on Torsen limited-slip differentials at the front and rear, 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and GR-badged red brake callipers. The suspension has also been revised with stiffer springs and anti-roll bars as well as retuned dampers.

No changes to the powertrain, with the G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-pot offering 268 hp (272 PS) and 370 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a six-speed manual with a rev-matching function, and power is sent to all four wheels via a GR-Four all-wheel drive system that has been specifically developed for the car.

The GR Yaris Rallye won’t be a limited run model, and will be sold alongside the regular GR Yaris. According to the company, around half of the 1,100 buyers are set to get their cars by Christmas, with the remainder getting their rides by April. With the initial allocation accounted for, buyers who missed the boat will have to wait until the second half of 2021 before they can get their hands on one.

GALLERY: Toyota GR Yaris, European-spec