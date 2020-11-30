In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2020 12:08 pm / 0 comments

Earlier in November, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series secured the title of the fastest production car to lap the Nürburgring after setting an impressive time of 6:43.616. With the record secured, the carmaker has now released a behind the scenes video to showcase the prep work prior to the attempt.

According to the company, the car used is unmodified and the exact version that customers will receive, including all adjustable components. For the attempt, the adjustable AMG coilover suspension was lowered by 5 mm up front and 3 mm at the rear, while camber values were set at -3.8 degrees up front and -3.0 at the rear.

As for the tyres, the car used bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R with the softest compound, which can be ordered as standard equipment. In the video, Dirk, who is head of tyre development at Mercedes-AMG, explained that the tyres on the GT Black Series were specially designed for the car and there’s an option for a harder compound for those living in warmer countries.

We also see the car’s front splitter that can be extended manually for even greater downforce, along with an adjustable rear aerofoil that also sports a drag reduction system similar to a Formula 1 car. Aside from the race car-like configurability, the rest of the GT Black Series is equally impressive.

Under the bonnet, the upgraded M178 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 pushes out 730 PS (720 hp) and 800 Nm of torque, with a strengthened seven-speed AMG Speedshift 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels through a driveshaft rotating inside a torque tube, both made from carbon-fibre. The zero to 100 km/h sprint time is 3.2 seconds, zero to 200 km/h comes under nine seconds and the top speed is 325 km/h.