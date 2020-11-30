In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 30 November 2020 10:34 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter has announced that the company is committed to producing a small ID-branded electric vehicle for the masses, with an attractive starting price of £17,800 (RM97k). Brandstätter told Autocar that the automaker is prioritising development of an MEB-Lite platform, designed for affordable EVs with smaller batteries of up to 45 kWh.

The company plans to use the MEB-Lite platform for a supermini and compact hatchback, potentially called the ID.1 and ID.2. These will be offered alongside the regular combustion-engined Polo and T-Cross. Both the EVs will effectively replace the Volkswagen e-Up as the entry-level EV model, but they are unlikely to be introduced by 2023. Skoda and Seat will also use the platform for cheap EVs.

Brandstätter said: “We’re working on these concepts. Of course, we have to take into account that lower segments will in the future be demanding EVs, and we’re preparing concepts. We’re working on concepts for smaller segments. We will discuss it soon. Cars in smaller segments are important and very interesting for us.”

He also said Volkswagen will work with its various joint-venture partners in China to offer “highly affordable” electric cars in that market. As a company that’s focused on urban mobility solutions, Volkswagen is also studying several last-mile proposals, with some concepts ready to show.

Meanwhile, the German automaker revealed earlier this year that the MEB platform is versatile enough to spawn a small electric sports car. “MEB is a very versatile platform. Year by year, we will inform you which kind of cars are possible,” Brandstätter explained.

While it may seem like the company is banking on affordable, mass market electric vehicles, its electric ID range will be crowned by something like the ID.R. It’s set to arrive in 2025, with enough performance to give the Tesla Roadster a run for its money. Check out its Tianmen hill climb, here.