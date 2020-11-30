In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News, Zongshen / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 November 2020 9:48 am / 0 comments

A design patent application filed by Zongshen-Piaggio Foshan in July has been published by China National Intellectual Property Administration showing a flat tracker style motorcycle. Illustrations accompanying the filing show a single-cylinder, with a frame and layout somewhat similar to the Aprilia-Zongshen Cafe 150.

In China, Zongshen manufactures a range of 150 cc single-cylinder bikes carrying the Aprilia brand name. For sale in its domestic markets, the Aprilia-Zongshen range includes an adventure bike called the Terra 150 and the GPR150 that mimics the look of the RSV4 superbike.

From information published on motorcycle.com, Zongshen’s liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill as used in the GPR150 produces 17.8 hp at 9,750 and 13.9 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. This compares favourably against the 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque of a similar class motorcycle like the Yamaha YZF-R15.

Design wise, the flat-tracker shows all the traditional styling cues expected, with a flat board on the front for the racing number, accompanied by side covers that double as racing number plates. Spoked wheels complete the flat tracker look with the exhaust making a double exit under the seat.

A slim LED headlight with attached turn signals is tucked away under the number plate with what appears to be a simple LCD display instrument panel located just above. A radiator is located just ahead of the fuel tank and from drawings, the tank itself looks to be a 10- or 12-litre unit.

Perusing the Zongshen website reveals no further information on the flat tracker but it is likely this model will be for the Chinese motorcycle market only. The Aprilia-Zongshen joint venture was established in 2004 and produces a range of small displacement motorcycles and scooters, including the SR Max300 and Max250 scooters.