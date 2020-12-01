In Cars, International News, Mitsuoka, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 1 December 2020 12:00 pm / 4 comments

On November 26, Mitsuoka began accepting bookings for the Buddy, which is essentially a Toyota RAV4 styled to look like an American truck from the 80s. First revealed in October, the model has proven to be a hit among car buyers, so much so that company sold out its entire allocation for 2021 and 2022.

According to Japan’s Car Watch Impress, the company only plans to make 50 units of the Buddy in 2021, followed by 150 units in 2022. With all of them accounted for, the waiting list is quite substantial, as all orders placed now are for the 2023 production quota.

Pricing for the Buddy starts at 4.697 million yen (RM183,497) for the base 2.0 litre petrol variant with front-wheel drive, while the top-spec variant with a 2.5 litre hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive is from 5,899,300 yen (RM230,467). By comparison, the regular RAV4 sold in Japan is priced between 2.743 million yen (RM107,166) and 4.029 million yen (RM157,408).

The Buddy’s pricing is before any options are added on, of which there are plenty of them. For instance, a two-tone paintjob will cost 484,000 yen (RM18,908), while a set of 16-inch aluminium wheels made to look like steelies are 264,000 yen (RM10,314) – all prices are inclusive of tax.

Mechanically, the Buddy is identical to the RAV4, with the 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine making 171 PS (169 hp) and 207 Nm of torque, while the 2.5 litre hybrid with 178 PS (176 hp) and 221 Nm. The interior is also largely the same, save for some new trim and the Mitsuoka badge on the steering wheel.

It’s the exterior that’s the main draw here, with influences from the Chevrolet K5 Blazer as well as the old Jeep Grand Wagoneer. As you can see, the modifications are certainly extensive and are enough to distinguish the Buddy from a normal RAV4, hence the asking price. Sadly, even if you had the money, you’ll still have to wait until 2023 to get one.